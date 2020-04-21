Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 723,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

