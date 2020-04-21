Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TELL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 24,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $13,794,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

