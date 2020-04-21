Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.98.

ERIC stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

