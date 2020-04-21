Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

