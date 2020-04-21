Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDY opened at $317.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

