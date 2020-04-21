TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DNB Markets downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

