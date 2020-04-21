TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TELE2 AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.63. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.