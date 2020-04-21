TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.17 million.TEGNA also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Cfra boosted their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

