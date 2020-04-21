TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $684-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.37 million.TEGNA also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

