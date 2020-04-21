Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in March

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 3,640,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TISI opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Team has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Team will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TISI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Team by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Team by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.