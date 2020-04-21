TD Securities Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$2.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.56.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,186. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $707.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$752.00 million. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.