TD Securities Trims Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Target Price to $2.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.84% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

CPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 858,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,395. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $475.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

