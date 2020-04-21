TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.98.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $14.02 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.