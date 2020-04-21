Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208,738 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

