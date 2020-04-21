TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,801. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

TAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DBS Vickers raised shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

