Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.60. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

