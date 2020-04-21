T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after buying an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. 198,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,562. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.