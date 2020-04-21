SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.17% of SYSCO worth $39,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after purchasing an additional 866,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after buying an additional 790,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 2,304,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

