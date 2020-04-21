Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

SYRS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

