Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

SYRS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 18,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.