Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.29. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

