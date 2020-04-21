Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 6,819,700 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.