Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SYNL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.47. Synalloy has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.65.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 147,706 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $1,899,499.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 239,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.