SVB Leerink Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $535.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $575.00.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $24.13 on Friday, hitting $494.21. 453,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,243. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.49. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

