Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 995.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

