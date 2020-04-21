Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

