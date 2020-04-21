SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SurModics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SurModics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

