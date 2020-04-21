SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

SNDE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

