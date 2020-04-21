Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 778 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

BMY traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,242,418. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

