Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 534 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,415 shares of company stock valued at $54,051,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.80. 11,395,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

