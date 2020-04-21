Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 38,073 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 6,650,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

