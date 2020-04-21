Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 30,660 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $49,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 113,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,122. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.