Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 10,117 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NYSE:NEE traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

