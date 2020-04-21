Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.