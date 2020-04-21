Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.36 and a 200-day moving average of $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total value of $12,469,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

