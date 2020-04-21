Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.14. 10,058,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,750. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,666 shares of company stock worth $65,671,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

