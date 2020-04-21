Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,046,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154,716. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.