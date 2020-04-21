Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,742. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

