Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,030. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

