Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 98,218 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1,151.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.09% of GDS worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,725 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,149,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GDS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

GDS traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 48,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

