Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. 8,191,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

