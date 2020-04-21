Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.