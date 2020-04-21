Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.