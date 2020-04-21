Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. 4,235,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

