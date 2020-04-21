Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

