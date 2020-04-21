Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

