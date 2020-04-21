Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,499,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,409,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

