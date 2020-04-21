Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

