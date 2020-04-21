Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.51 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.01. The stock had a trading volume of 245,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,734. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $696.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $612.92 and a 200 day moving average of $588.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

