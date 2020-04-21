Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 192,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

